MISSING: Belfast woman hasn't been heard from since early September

BELFAST, Maine — The Belfast Police Department is trying to locate Joy MacDonald, 40, who hasn't been heard from since early September.

MacDonald is a Belfast resident, and the last confirmed contact with her was on Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post by Belfast police.

Police said her white Nissan was located on Pierce Street in Belfast, near the foot bridge over the Passagassawakeag River.

Belfast police said anyone who may have information on MacDonald’s whereabouts should call 207-338-2040.