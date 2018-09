(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- State police are looking for a man over the concern of his wellbeing.

Trooper Toral Nelson says Issac Greenlaw, 41, was last seen earlier Thursday in a silver Kia Portage SUV with license plate MFL 524.

Greenlaw is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 155 pounds. Police believe he may be in the Piscataquis County area.

Anyone with info should call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

