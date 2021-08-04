Missing 82-year-old Windsor woman rescued by Game Warden and K9

The woman, who is diabetic and has dementia, was found in an overgrown field picking flowers

WINDSOR, Maine — An 82-year-old woman who hadn’t been seen since Tuesday night was rescued by a Maine game warden and a K9 Wednesday morning, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW).

Latti said Game Wardens were notified around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that Madeline Doe of Windsor, who is diabetic and has dementia, was missing and hadn’t been seen by family since the night before.

Game wardens, Maine State Police, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, and the Windsor Fire Department responded to search the area surrounding Doe’s house on Griffin Road. Latti said a warden service aircraft was also called to help search from the air.

Game Warden Jake Voter and K9 Koda searched outside an area where family members had already looked, where Koda picked up a scent. Koda led Voter to an overgrown field off the road about a fourth mile from the home, where they found Doe picking flowers along a stream.

According to Latti, Wardens believe Doe left the house early in the morning after sunrise before her family awoke.