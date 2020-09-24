MISSING: 81-year-old St. George man with dementia being sought by Maine Game Wardens

ST GEORGE, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are actively searching for Robert “Bob” Conrad, 81, of St. George.
Conrad was last seen walking east behind his residence off Wallston Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Maine Game Wardens, Conrad suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.
He is described as 6’2” tall and 160 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a dark blue jacket, a brown or beige ball cap, and L.L. Bean Duck Boots.
Anyone with information that could help in the search for Conrad is asked to call Public Safety dispatch in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.