MISSING: 66-year-old man sought by Maine Warden Service

MERRILL, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is searching for Bryce Clark, 66, of Merrill.

According to a release Tuesday, Clark was last seen Monday in Oakfield.

He spoke to family and friends late Monday night and again early Tuesday morning, claiming his vehicle broke down, officials said.

His cell phone apparently is no longer in service.

Search efforts are focused in the St. Croix Lake area of central Aroostook County, an area Clark is known to frequent.

The Maine Warden Service said Clark was last seen driving a 2007 red/maroon Ford Explorer, Maine license plate # 5133XV.