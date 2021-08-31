66-year-old missing man found dehydrated, disoriented

Bryce Clark was found barefoot, disorientated, extremely dehydrated, but conscious. His small dog was with him.

MERRILL, Maine — Game Wardens rescued a 66-year-old Merrill man last night who was found extremely dehydrated and disoriented but conscious.

Game Wardens began searching for Bryce Clark Tuesday afternoon in the St. Croix Lake area of Aroostook County. Officials say he had gone missing the night before.

Game wardens say they were able to use his cell phone data to narrow the area of the search, and at approximately 8:00 p.m. last night, a volunteer searcher found Clark’s disabled Ford Explorer on a discontinued logging road.

Game Wardens tracked Clark through the mud for about ½ mile, and then made voice contact with Clark and heard his barking dog at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Clark was down, disorientated, extremely dehydrated, but conscious, officials say. He was barefoot and his small dog was with him. Wardens and volunteers cleared logs and brush out of the old road so a Jeep 4x4 could transport Clark to an awaiting ambulance.

He was brought to the Houlton Regional Hospital at about11:00 p.m.

Clark had been last seen Monday in Oakfield and spoke to family and friends late Monday night and early Tuesday morning stating his vehicle broke down.