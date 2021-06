State Police have issued a silver alert for Louis Tomah, 66

MILBRIDGE, Maine — Maine State Police have issued a silver alert for Louis Tomah, 66.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss, the man has dementia. He was last seen walking on Harbor Lane in Milbridge around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

He's described as a 6'2" white man who is 285 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey tie-dyed T-shirt.