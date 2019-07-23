KOKADJO, Maine — The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man whose vehicle was found Saturday near Kokadjo.

Charles Jacobs, 62, has not been heard from or seen since the July 20 discovery of his vacated vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was found stuck off Frenchtown Road in central Piscataquis County.

Deputies did not say where Jacobs is from or why his vehicle was in the area where it was found.

He's described as a white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 225 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office at 207-564-3304.