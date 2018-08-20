*UPDATE* 8/20 8:15p – Kane has been found safe, Scarborough PD says

SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman from Scarborough, last seen Sunday, Aug. 19.

Police said Paula Kane, 57, is driving a black 2012 Ford Focus with Maine plate 8356TD.

Kane is described as a 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scarborough Police Dept. at 207-883-6361.

