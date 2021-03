According to police, Donald Bois was last seen at his home in Westbrook on Monday, March 15 around 11 a.m.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 55-year-old man from Westbrook.

Police say Bois should be operating a black 2012 Chevy Equinox with Maine Conservation Registration 8167.