SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is looking for Mary Catherin Moran, 52, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire who was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 in Saco.

Moran’s family is unaware of her whereabouts and believes she is not traveling in a vehicle. In a Facebook post her family says this is not typical behavior for Moran.

Moran is white with brown eyes and hair, 170 to 200 pounds, and stands at 5’10 to 6’0 tall.

Moran has Lupus and due to her medical condition, has rashes on her legs and face. She also wears glasses and has a dolphin and sun tattoo on her legs and back.

According to the release, Moran is originally from the Portsmouth, N.H. area, and also has ties to the Massena, New York and Cape Coral, Florida areas.

If you have seen Moran, or have any information regarding this missing person case the Saco Police Department asks that you call its main dispatch line at (207) 284 – 4535.

---

