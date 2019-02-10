MINOT, Maine — UPDATE: The Maine State Police posted on its Facebook page that 17-year-old Leah Venable has been located.

Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Leah Venable. She went missing from 3 North Verrill Road in Minot around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Leah made a concerning Facebook post and added they are concerned for her well-being.

Venable is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.



Police say they believe Venable left her home via her bedroom window. She has no cell phone and no means of transportation.

Anyone with information about Leah's whereabouts should call the Augusta Regional Communication Center at 207-624-7076.