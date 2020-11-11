MISSING: 15-year-old girl sought by Saco police; 2nd teen reported missing by the department this week

Michelle Sargent was last seen at her home on November 6.. She is described as 5’6” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Michelle Sargent was last seen at her home on November 6.. She is described as 5’6” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Sargent was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and possibly carrying a gray Nike backpack.

She is believed to be in the Saco/Biddeford area.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535. You can also contact your local police department.

Saco police are also currently trying to locate 13-year-old Mariah Bailey. Bailey was last seen at her home on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 5.

According to Saco police, she is 5'1" and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They said she could be in the Portland/Windham area.