FALMOUTH, Maine — Police in Falmouth are asking the public for assistance in locating a boy who has been reported missing.

Tacoma Malloy, 15, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 17, at his Falmouth residence.

Police said circumstances would indicate Malloy left voluntarily and likely ran away from his home. They said there's a possibility he may be in the Falmouth or South Portland areas.

Malloy is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Falmouth Police Lt. Frank Soule or Lt. Jeff Pardue at 207-781-2300.