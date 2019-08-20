FALMOUTH, Maine — A missing Falmouth boy has been found safe, police said Tuesday.

Tacoma Malloy, 15, had been reported missing after he was last seen Saturday, Aug. 17, at his residence in Falmouth.

The public's assistance was requested to aid in finding him, and after Malloy was located Tuesday evening police thanked everyone for their tips and help.

Police said in their initial release that circumstances would indicate Malloy had left voluntarily and likely ran away from his home. They also said there was a possibility he would be in the Falmouth or South Portland areas.

Malloy was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Falmouth Police Lt. Frank Soule or Lt. Jeff Pardue at 207-781-2300.