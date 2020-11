According to Saco police, Mariah Bailey is 5'1" and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Mariah Bailey. Bailey was last seen at her home on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 5.

According to Saco police, she is 5'1" and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They said she could be in the Portland/Windham area.