MISSING: 12-year-old girl sought by Winslow police

WINSLOW, Maine — The Winslow Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Layla Cole was last seen around 9:45 Tuesday night at her home on Benton Avenue. According to police, the girl's father checked her bedroom at 3 a.m. Wednesday and she was gone.

Police believe she left the home on foot and may have headed to the Waterville area.

Police describe Cole as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.