***UPDATE: 11-year-old Anthony Labrecque has been found safe, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

"The missing 11-year-old male in Naples has been located and is being reunited with his family."

Investigators were searching for Labrecque after he went missing from his home on Harrison Road in Naples around 3:30 pm Sunday.

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Police and the Maine Warden Service are searching for a missing 11-year old boy from Naples.

Police say Anthony Labrecque went missing around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon from his home on Harrison Road.

The 11-year-old is described as 4’9” tall, 80 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with some type of writing on the front of it, he also had on dark shorts with Batman sandals.

A reverse 911 was issued to area residents to be on the lookout for the child.

Deputies are using two K-9’s from the Warden Service to search for the boy.

If you see Anthony Labrecque please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 893-2810.

