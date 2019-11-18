MILO, Maine — Milo Police Chief and Town Manager Damien Pickel uses the Milo Police Department's Facebook page to connect with the community.

He often blends the professional with the personal.

One of his most recent posts, though, got more attention than most.

"I was in a position where I just had two officers that were injured in separate incidents on Friday," said Pickel. "I was just like, it's not OK. It's not OK that this happened. It was unnecessary and it didn't need to happen."

The people being placed under arrest resisted, assaulting the officers, escalating both incidents to felonies.

Sitting in his office, scrolling through the department's Facebook page, Pickel talked about the more than 100 comments to his post.

"I posted away and it got the response that it got," said Pickel.

Some of the responses were supportive of Pickel and police in general, while others resisted.

"He was glad that we understood each other, kind of a thing," said Pickel, of one man he engaged with on social media. "I am all about engaging in conversation. I am all about engaging in, and going back and forth with people just so that sometimes it clears up misunderstandings."

Pickel is hopeful he was able to clear up at least one misunderstanding with his post on Saturday afternoon.

"When it comes to fighting with an officer, you're going to wind up going to jail," added Pickel.

RELATED: Milo Police: "No one has the right to resist being placed under arrest"

RELATED: Verify: Is it legal to resist arrest in Maine?