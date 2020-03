MILO, Maine — In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Milo Police Chief and Town Manager Damien Pickel has passed away.

The post reads, "Long night here in the Piscataquis Law Enforcement family. We will watch over your family and your town. Rest In Peace, Chief Pickel. We have the watch from here."

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story. Check back for more details.