Milo food pantry opens new facility

'Dyer's Hope House', formerly known as Milo Ecumenical Food Cupboard, opened a new facility to better serve the community.

MILO, Maine — Dyer's Hope House, formerly known as Milo Ecumenical Food Cupboard, has opened a new facility. The food pantry had been operating out of the basement of the Park Street United Methodist Church. Its new location in Milo is located right next door to the church at 17 Park Street.

The new location offers more space and convenience for staff and patrons. Hope Dyer, the new location's namesake, has worked for the pantry for nearly twenty years. She said she is excited to see the new location thriving, and says it will be much more functional for its staff.

John Cram, director of Dyer's Hope House, said it's a beautiful thing that their team was able to make this new home for the pantry possible.

"This is a community-wide multi-town effort, a group effort. Organizations, businesses, individuals, large and small donations have all made this happen and it really shows you what community can mean around here," Cram said.