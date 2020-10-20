Mills updates Maine vehicle registration deadlines previously altered due to pandemic

These deadlines apply to all motor vehicles and trailers operated on Maine roadways, and to temporary registrations.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is advising motorists to be aware of vehicle registration deadlines, as Governor Janet Mills has issued an updated executive order regarding those requirements, which had previously been altered in response to office closures due to the pandemic response.

The deadlines outlined in the new executive order affect motorists whose registrations have expired, or who have purchased a new vehicle during the pandemic state of emergency:

Vehicles purchased between January 1, 2020 through March 15, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired before March 15: Register immediately.

Vehicles purchased between March 15-May 31, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register no later than Dec. 18, 2020.

Vehicles purchased June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register no later than Feb. 16, 2021. Vehicles purchased on or after Oct. 1, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register as soon as possible, in accordance with Maine motor vehicle law: Private sale vehicles cannot operate without registration plates – the vehicle must be registered to legally operate on Maine Roads. Temporary plates on new vehicles are valid through the expiration date on the plate and the vehicle must be registered prior to the temporary plate’s expiration to avoid penalties. Vehicles with registrations that expire in October should be registered ASAP or no later than Oct. 31 to avoid penalties.



Motorists processing vehicle registration renewals can use the Rapid Renewal online service if they live in a participating town.

Registrations can also be processed at most town offices, and at your local BMV office if the vehicle excise tax has already been paid to your municipality.

Visit Maine.gov/sos/bmv for more information about BMV office locations and hours.