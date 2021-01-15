Mills puts Maine National Guard on standby ahead of possible Inauguration week protests

Gov. Janet Mills says she activated the Maine National Guard "out of an abundance of caution" to support law enforcement if needed for protests in the next week

AUGUSTA, Maine — While at this point there is no credible evidence to suggest potential security threats at the Maine State House in Augusta in the coming days, Gov. Janet Mills has activated the Maine National Guard "out of an abundance of caution."

Mills made the announcement Friday afternoon in advance of potential events in the state capital over the weekend and through Inauguration Day. Following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI warned of nationwide protests that may extend through President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Maine National Guard was activated and put on standby to support law enforcement if needed.

Earlier this week, security at the Maine capitol was increased as a precaution. The FBI Boston Division told NEWS CENTER Maine at this time, they are "not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, violent protests," at the four state capitals in their area of responsibility (Maine, Mass., N.H., and R.I.) between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

“There is no credible evidence at the moment to suggest that any protests that may occur in Augusta will be anything other than peaceful. But based on what we saw last week at the U.S. Capitol, and like many of my fellow governors across the country, I am activating the National Guard out of an abundance of caution. Doing so allows them to be ready to act in the event their support is needed,” Mills said in a statement Friday. “I fully respect the right of all Maine people to speak their minds in a peaceful and lawful manner, and I hope – and expect – that will be the case in the coming days, just as it has been in the past here in Maine.”

The Maine Department of Public Safety, through the Maine State Police and its Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC), is continuing to monitor intelligence and receive and analyze any relevant and credible information from the public and federal partners in order to maintain situational awareness and plan for potential events in Maine.

“The Department of Public Safety is working closely with both our Federal and local partners to ensure that any demonstrations that take place are conducted lawfully and peacefully,” Commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said. “We are planning so that we are fully prepared if that is not the case, although there is no evidence right now that suggests this.”

The Department, in conjunction with Capitol Police and local law enforcement such as the Augusta Police Department and other surrounding departments, has stood up a unified command center led by the Maine State Police to prepare for and respond to any potential events. The Maine National Guard are engaged in these discussions.

The State House has been closed to the public as a result of COVID-19 and is only accessible to lawmakers, state government employees, or others with authorized key cards. However, the Capitol Police have further consolidated entrance points at the State Capitol and the adjacent Cross Office Building and have established additional security screening procedures. In the coming days, the Department of Public Safety will continue to adjust protocols as needed. Weapons are prohibited on state property in Augusta.

Earlier this week, the Governor also authorized a request from the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to send Maine National Guard service members to support federal agencies and the District of Columbia National Guard during the Inauguration.