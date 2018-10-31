(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With less than a week to go before Mainers head to the polls, millions of campaign funds continue to pour into Maine's 2nd Congressional District race.

According to ProPublica, nearly $3-million dollars has been donated to those running in CD1 and CD2 for the House and Senate in the last week alone. Of that money, roughly 95-percent was dumped into the second Congressional districts race between incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden.

In the last week supporters of Poliquin have donated almost $19,000 dollars. However, nearly $1.5 million dollars was given by groups against Poliquin.

Compare that to the $91-million dollars Golden received from supporters and just over $500,000 dollars from opposition in the same time frame.

So where is all that money going?

There's a pretty good chance into positive and negative campaign ads. An analysis done by the Wesleyan Media Project showed Maine's second district candidates had the highest number of ads running in the entire nation. That data was collected between October 16, 2018 and October 25, 2018.

Maine's CD2 is fourth overall in the nation for the number of ads its been running since the beginning of the year.

