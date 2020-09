Councilors voted to remove John Davis during a town council meeting Thursday night.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Millinocket town manager has been fired.

According to the Bangor Daily News, there had been months of controversy between Davis and the town's police department.

Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster is facing accusations of creating a hostile work environment. Davis hired Worster in 2019.