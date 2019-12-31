MILLINOCKET, Maine — Millinocket Police are looking for Jeremy Rideout in connection with an assault involving a samurai sword.

On Sunday, December 29 police say Rideout drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the man's arm. According to officials, the injury did require medical attention. The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say there is a warrant out for arrest on charges of aggravated assault. They say additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeremy Rideout, is asked to contact the Millinocket Police Department at (207) 723-3731.

