MILLINOCKET, Maine — Fire officials have arrested a 21-year-old and are charging him with starting three separate fires at a church in Millinocket in 2018.

Adam Turner, 21, of Millinocket was arrested Thursday following his indictment by the Penobscot County grand jury on burglary and arson charges.

Maine State Police

Investigators say Turner set three separate fires to the inside of the Church of the Nazarene at 134 Forest Ave in Millinocket on June 20, 2018 and caused $60,000 in damages. Officials say there is no clear motive and Turner had no affiliation with the church.

Fire investigators say DNA evidence led to Turner.

Turner was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.