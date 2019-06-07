MILLINOCKET, Maine — July 4th may have fallen on Thursday, but on Saturday, the festivities were still rolling on in Millinocket.

The town held a three day celebration for the holiday. In addition to a traditional parade, there were concerts each night, a corn hole tournament, attractions for kids, and vendors lining the streets.

"I think the extended 4th of July weekend has been a huge success," said Millinocket Chief of Police Craig Worster.

The events concluded on Saturday with a morning color run, and an ATV parade in the afternoon.

"We're really excited about the changes from the way they were doing it in the past. I've got to say, it's turned out to be a really good three days," said event co-coordinator Denise Willis.

The event was planned by the newly formed Millinocket Citizens Events Committee. The major celebration was part of an effort to draw more people to the town, and recreate 4th of July celebrations from years past.

"This is the largest crowd I've seen on the 4th of July since I've been here," said Willis.

Plans will begin for next year's celebration early next week, according to Willis. She was extremely pleased with this year's turnout and is already looking to improve.

"Any time you can have an event like this, that's a positive event, and see the people that come in and can actually see our town for what it is, in a small town setting, is a bonus for any place," said Worster. "I can see the future, and the future is here."