MILFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment on the Main Rd. in Milford by a man reporting that people were trying to steal his marijuana plants Wednesday night.

Penobscot Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jim Ellis said the resident also told police he shot at the suspects multiple times causing them to flee into the woods behind the building. Ellis said the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center received multiple calls at that same time reporting the gunshots.

Penobscot Sheriff’s deputies, along with Maine State Police and Old Town Police officers, responded but were unable to locate the subjects who had attempted to steal the pot plants. Ellis said, at this time there is no indication that either of the suspects was hit by the gunfire.

Ellis said anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 945-4636.

