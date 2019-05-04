MILFORD, Maine — A man from Milford was sentenced Thursday to 12 and a half years in prison for committing two separate robberies last June.

Court documents shows that Richard F. Moloney, 43, first robbed the County Road Market in Milford on June 10, 2018. He pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a cashier, telling her to give him money.

A second cashier opened the register and put the cash tray on the counter. Moloney took the cash and left.

Two days later, Moloney robbed a Bangor Savings Bank branch in Orono. He reportedly walked up to the counter and gave the bank teller a note, reading: "Give me all the money fast in a bag. No tracer or dye packs got a gun."

The teller gave Moloney the cash, and he escaped.

Moloney has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release.