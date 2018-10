BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Millford man is behind bars and faces multiple charges of sexual assault.

Craig Thorne, 53, was arrested Oct. 4 on Route 1A in Holden after police stopped his car and later charged him with gross sexual assault.

Thorne is currently being held at the Penobscot County jail. Maine State Police are not releasing any information about the victim at this time.

