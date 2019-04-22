EXETER, Maine — A man from Milford was sentenced for sexual assault of a minor on Monday.

Craig Thorne, 53, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 on April 22.

The incidents reportedly took place in Exeter about 13 years ago in 2006.

Thorne will spend a total of six years in jail, followed by a total of 10 years of probation.

For the first count of sexual assault, Thorne was sentenced to 18 years in prison, all but six years suspended, followed by six years of probation. For the second count, Thorne was sentenced to a consecutive sentence of five years, all suspended, followed by four years of probation.

During probation, Thorne is not allowed to have any contact with the victim and must also register as a sex offender.

Justice Murray heard Thorne's plea at the Penobscot County Court.