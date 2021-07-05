Midcoast-area priest on leave following accusation of sexual abuse in 1980s

Father Robert Vaillancourt, pastor in Belfast, Camden, Rockland, and islands has denied the allegations, Portland diocese says

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Catholic priest who has served more than a dozen Maine communities over the years is on administrative leave after being accused of sexually abusing a minor girl in the 1980s.

Father Robert Vaillancourt is pastor of Catholic churches in Belfast, Camden, and Rockland, as well as St. Mary of the Isles Churches on Islesboro, North Haven, and Vinalhaven.

Vaillancourt also serves as chaplain at Maine Medical Center.

Vaillancourt has denied the allegations, according to a release Monday from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. He "has indicated that he will cooperate with any investigation into the matter," according to the release.

Vaillancourt was ordained in 1982 at St. Peter & Paul Parish in Lewiston, according to an April release. He served at St. Andre's Parish in Biddeford from 1985 to 1987 and was then appointed by the Portland diocese to lead St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madawaska following the removal of Rev. John Audibert after Audibert admitted abusing a teenage boy.

In 1987 he was appointed director of the Christian Life Center in Upper Frenchville, and in 1988 became director of the Diocese of Portland's Youth Ministry program.

From 1991 to 2012, Vaillancourt served in the communities of East Millinocket, Old Town, Bridgton and Fryeburg, Madawaska, Hampden, Winterport, Brewer, Fort Kent, Rumford, and Bethel

Diocese spokesman Dave Guthro is out of the office until July 12, according to an email reply, and did not immediately respond to questions on Monday.

This story will be updated.

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES