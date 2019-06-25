ALFRED, Maine — A 13-year-old from Michigan visited the Maine State Police barracks in Alfred Tuesday.

In 2017, Brett Holbrook began his quest to visit all state police agencies. Holbrook has a hard time talking and has found a special interest in state police organizations.

This week, Maine State Police say Brett Holbrook will have visited all of the New England state departments and departments in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and the FBI in Washington D.C.

By the end of the week, Holbrook will have 24 state police agencies under his belt.

Holbrook’s visit to Maine included helping with a K-9 track and evidence search, posting the U.S. and State Colors, and touring the barracks.

He also got to pose with K-9 Dutch and keep his special license plate.