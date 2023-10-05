Maine man hasn't been heard from since Sept. 27

Michael King left his dog behind, and his family and friends fear he may be in danger because they haven't been able to contact him, deputies said.

POLAND, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a 58-year-old man from the town of Poland.

Michael King has not been heard from since he left his home on Sept. 27, the sheriff's office said in a release Thursday.

King left his dog behind, and his family and friends fear he may be in danger because they haven't been able to contact him, the release stated. He may be driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Maine license plate 2454VP, according to officials.

Officials ask anyone who may have information to contact the Androscoggin County Regional Communications Center at 207-753-2599 or your local law enforcement agency.