AUBURN, Maine — A Mexican man living in the country illegally has been arrested in Auburn.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on July 2, border patrol agents working at a transportation hub in Auburn encountered the man and searched him and his baggage.

Agents found meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. CBP said the man was determined to have entered the U.S. illegally through Douglas, Arizona in 1997. He did not have the documents needed to travel or stay within the country.

At the Rangeley Border Patrol Station, the man admitted to three previous arrests, including one for domestic violence.

Jason D. Owens, Chief of the Border Patrol in Maine, said routine operations like this are important for enforcing immigration in the state.

"Routine operations in and around transportation hubs is a long standing and well established immigration enforcement tool," said Owens in a statement. "If our agents had not been present at the bus station, an admitted criminal alien and his dangerous drugs would have gone undetected."

The man was transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations. The drugs and paraphernalia were seized.

The Border Patrol in Maine says it relies on the cooperation of and help from the public. Anyone who wants to make a confidential report about suspicious activity can call 800-851-8727 to contact the U.S. Border Patrol in Maine.