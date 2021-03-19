These are the victims of the metro Atlanta spa shootings

The friends and family of the 8 people killed in the Atlanta Spa attacks want their loved ones remembered.

ATLANTA — Eight people tragically lost their lives, Tuesday, after police said a white gunman went to three spas in metro Atlanta and killed each person.

Out of the nine people shot, there was one lone survivor. Some of the victims - many of them Asian women - were wives, mothers, and spa employees. Authorities have since identified all of them.

These are their names.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33

Paul Andre Michels, 54

Xiaojie Tan, 49

Daoyou Feng, 44

Soon Chung Park, 74

Hyun JungGrant, 51

Sun Cha Kim, 69

Yong Ae Yue

The first shooting occurred at Young's Asian Massage off Highway 92 in Cherokee County where five people were shot - and four of them died. The second and third attacks happened in Atlanta on Piedmont Road at the Gold Spa - where three people were killed - and Aromatherapy, where the last shooting victim died.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the person who survived was 30-year-old Elcias Hernandez Ortiz.

The victims of the horrific attacks are being remembered with vigils, flowers at the crime scenes, and in tributes on social media.

So far, here is what 11Alive has been able to gather about some of the victims.

Elcias Hernandez Ortiz

Nearly $130,000 has been raised for Elcias Hernandes Ortiz in an online fundraiser. He is the only one who survived the attacks.

His wife posted online he was shot in the head and the chest as he was walking by the business in Cherokee County.

Xiaojie Tan

According to public records, Xiaojie Tan was the registered business owner and manager of Young's Asian Massage.

She was also a licensed massage therapist in the state of Georgia, according to records. She was 49 years old when she was killed.

A witness to the horrible crime said that her actions in the moments before her own death may have well saved his life.

Tan was a mother, a business owner, and a hard worker who sent money back to China to help take care of her parents. Those who knew her said Tan used to work six days a week, with many 12-hour days. They said she will be missed terribly.

Paul Andre Michels

Michels leaves behind a wife of 30 years, according to an online funding campaign. According to his younger brother John, who spoke with the Associated Press, Michels was an Army veteran who owned his own business installing security systems. He had lived in Atlanta for more than 25 years.

His brother said he may have also been speaking with the spa's owner, as he had been thinking of opening a spa himself.

Daoyou Feng

And 44-year-old Daoyou Feng was killed in the attack at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

A customer of the spa told the New York Times she had just started working there.

Delaina Ashley Yaun

Delaina Yaun was at the Cherokee County spa on a date with her husband when she was killed.

She had just gotten married in August and leaves behind a 9-month-old little girl.

Her friends and family said her two kids and her husband were her world.

"It's like she had a light that followed her around," one said. "Everyone was drawn to Delaina."

Hyun Jung Grant

51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant was also a single mother, according to an online fundraiser.

Her two sons wrote online they have been humbled by the support from the community after their mother's violent death.

Ricky and Eric Grant wrote online that the rest of their family is in South Korea.

In one day, the brothers raised $2.2 million in her memory - mostly $10,000 dollars at a time. People who donated wrote that they stood in solidarity with the brothers and that they were not alone.

Grant was one of the victims who died in the Piedmont Road shootings.

Yong Yue

Yong Yue was also killed in the attack in Atlanta.

"We are the sons of Ms. Yong Ae Yue, one of the victims of the recent tragic shootings that occurred this past week. We are devastated by the loss of our beloved mother, and words cannot adequately describe our grief," the statement read.

"To all those who have reached out to provide support and words of encouragement, thank you," in continued.

They said they would be making another statement at a later time.

A verified fundraiser has since been set up for a memorial to Yong Yue, affairs for her home, and associated costs for family to travel to her memorial.

However, her youngest son, who arranged the account, also asked for fervent prayers for strength for her family.

Sun Cha Kim

Sun Cha Kim, a grandmother, was described as "an angel" who was taken away "in such a horrific manner" in a verified fundraiser set up on behalf of the family.

"As an immigrant, all my grandmother ever wanted in life was to grow old with my grandfather and watch her children and grandchildren live the life she never got to live," organizer Hillary Li wrote.

She migrated to the U.S. from Seoul, South Korea to provide a better life for her family, working two-to-three jobs. She leaves behind a husband, two children, and three grandchildren.

"She represented everything I wanted to be as a woman, without an ounce of hate or bitterness in her heart," Li said.

The fundraiser, which was set up to raise $20,000 for Sun Cha Kim's memorial, has already raised more than $70,000 from 1,700 donors.

** Park and Kim were killed in the attack in Atlanta. Police worked with the Korean consulate to identify the women and are still investigating if they were Korean Nationals or Korean Americans. 11Alive is working to learn more information about them.