FORT KENT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After nearly seven months of walking up the East Coast, Brett Bramble and John Azerolo made it to Fort Kent -- spreading awareness about the nation's growing drug epidemic and messages of hope along the way.

RELATED: These men literally walked the entire East Coast to share a life saving message

The complete strangers paired up back in January and started their journey in Key West Florida. After more than 2,500 miles of terrain, the duo have made it to their final destination in Fort Kent.

"Holy Crap!!! It's real!!!" Bramble said in a Facebook post. "We don't have very good cell or internet service up here because of the Canadian border...we will post when we can...thanks so much...many more posts to come tomorrow!"

The idea came after Bramble lost his sister to a drug overdose back in 2014. He wanted to do something to honor her and help fight back against the opioid and drug epidemic in our country.

Bramble and Azerolo are expected to complete their journey by 9 a.m. To learn more about their mission, click here.

© 2018 WCSH-TV