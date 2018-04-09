WINTER HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The men accused of brutally abusing and killing a friend's pet dog have surrendered to the authorities.

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell says 37-year-old Nathan Burke and 22-year-old Justin Chipman, turned themselves into the Hancock County Jail just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The department took to social media to thank those who have aided in the case, adding "this is the first step in getting closure for the family and resolution to this horrific incident."

“Frankie” the pug had been missing since August 26th, when his owner’s home was broken into and his hummer returned damaged.

After days and nights of searching for Frankie, his body washed ashore wrapped in plastic bags onto the private property of the Hancock County District Attorney.

Frankie's owner, Phillip Torrey, says he believes his dog was lured to his death by Burke and Chipman, former friends of the family, who used cheese to get Frankie to get in the car with them, and tied a rope around his collar.

Torrey's girlfriend, Kelley Bernier, tells NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday "thank goodness" the men surrendered to police. She adds, "my hope and prayers right now that we can begin the process in gaining justice for [Frankie.]"

Chief Mitchell adds this is the "first step in getting closure for the family, the community, and getting justice served for this horrific crime."

Burke and Chipman are currently being charged with burglary, theft, and unauthorized use, all misdemeanors, as well as felony aggravated criminal mischief and felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The men are expected to be arraigned or indicted, and then possibly have a bail hearing.

Chief Mitchell says in the meantime, the police will continue to build their case against the men, and turn over any evidence they obtain to the district attorney.

It's unclear if Burke or Chipman have retained legal counsel in this case.

