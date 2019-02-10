FARMINGTON, Maine — The Farmington Fire Department had received many requests about memorial T-shirts to honor Captain Michael Bell and on Wednesday the department announced an official memorial shirt for Captain Bell.
It is the only official T-shirt that has been approved by the family and the Farmington Fire Department and it's now available for purchase at Atlantic Sportswear.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Farmington fire benevolent fund. The store closes on October 15th and the shirts will ship a week after that.
The shirts are available here.
