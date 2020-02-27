MEDWAY, Maine — On Saturday, Feb. 29, a Medway teen's community will honor him with the first-ever Gage Hale Memorial Sled Ride.

Maine State Police said Hale, a 15-year-old freshman at Schenck High School, was at a friend’s house on Main Road on December 18. He was apparently cleaning a gun when he was killed.

The memorial snowmobile ride will depart from the East Branch Sno-Rovers Snowmobile Club in Medway at 9 a.m., and will travel to Whetstone Falls and back. Organizers said anyone who is interested in attending is welcome.

According to organizers, there will be a luncheon provided by the family starting at 2 p.m. for all the riders and anyone else who would like to attend. This will take place in the clubhouse.

The sled ride and luncheon are donation only. Organizers said they can accept cash and checks only. All proceeds will go to the Gage Hale Memorial Scholarship Fund.

RELATED: Medway boy killed in an accidental shooting

There will be coffee, cocoa and donuts upon departure and raffles, a silent auction, and items including t-shirts and bracelets for sale inside the snowmobile club throughout the day.

Kids games will run outside from 10-2. There will also be coloring and possibly a couple other indoor games.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Gage Hale Memorial Scholarship Fund.

RELATED: East Millinocket Community supported during prayer at H.S. Basketball game