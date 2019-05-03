PORTLAND, Maine — A memorial service for Berwick Fire and Rescue Captain Joel Barnes will be open to the public Sunday, March 10.

Barnes passed away last Friday in the line of duty after responding to a four-alarm fire at a Berwick apartment building. He was just 32 years old.

The public memorial ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Several thousand people are expected to attend.

A two-mile procession after the ceremony will head to Cavalry Cemetery where Barnes will be buried with full fire department honors. The burial service is private for family members and the Berwick Fire Department only.

Before the public memorial service, there will be a Catholic funeral mass, which will also be a private matter for just family.

More information regarding parking, credentials, and designated locations at the Arena will likely be announced Tuesday.

Fire departments planning to attend Barnes' funeral should fill out an online form to give organizers a better idea of attendance numbers. Information for out of town firefighters, like hotel accommodations and staging, should be announced by Wednesday.

Color Guard pipers and drummers can also fill out an online form if they wish to participate in the services.

Barnes' family is asking that any donations made in the late Captain's name go to the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association in Barnes' memory.

Firefighters have maintained a 24-hour constant vigil over Barnes' body. The vigil will continue uninterrupted until the services Sunday.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.