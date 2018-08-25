DURHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

The third annual Staff Sgt. Thomas Field Memorial Ride raised an estimated $3,500 to S4000 for scholarships this year.

The ride took place Saturday and marked a special anniversary.

2018 is the 25th year since the 1993 attack on two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Both helicopters crashed, a battle against Somali rebels ensued and 18 Americans along with two UN crew were killed.

Two Mainers were killed trying to save or defend soldiers aboard the aircraft.

One was Master Sgt. Gary Gordon from Lincoln.

The other was Staff Sgt. Thomas Field from Lisbon.

Saturday’s ride took 40 or so bikes and dozen of riders from the AMVET Post 13 in West Durham through Lisbon, for a stop at Field’s grave and on to L/A Harley Davidson for a cookout.

Two of Field’s family members, his nephew, James Field Jr. and his older brother Fred Field, joined the ride this year.

“It’s actually an honor to my whole entire family,” said Fred.

The Fields shared their relative’s story with many people they had never met before the ride.

One of the people touched by the tragedy was Denise Donaghy of Lewiston.

She and her husband Dennis say they have participated in a few rides honoring veterans before, but this one was particularly moving because of the stop at Field’s resting place.

“It was surreal,” said Donaghy. “I never realized how local this young man was.”

Ride organizers hope the event draws even more bikers next year.

