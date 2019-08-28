BREWER, Maine — Addiction is something that affects nearly everyone. Whether you're fighting addiction yourself, are friends with someone who is, or just know someone struggling, it's becoming a part of life.

The Bangor Area Recovery Network is working to make sure that those who do lose their battle in recovery, are never forgotten.

On Wednesday, the BARN held a dedication ceremony for it's new memorial garden. The garden has a stone which reads 'to those we have loved and lost,' in the midst of newly planted flowers.

"We wanted to have a place where people felt free of stigma to recognize and honor those that they'll lose to substance abuse disorder," said BARN board of director chair Amy Clark.

The BARN's new memorial garden also features a plaque for names to be placed of those who have lost a battle with addiction.

"I'll be able to look at that plaque and I'll be able to see his name and remember him instantly," said BARN volunteer coordinator Sharon Field. Field lost her brother to addiction, and finds this is a perfect way to keep his memory and spirit alive.

"My instant thought was it's a beautiful way for me to honor my brother. What he brought into my life, not what he left behind," said Field.

The BARN is open 7 days a week, and anyone is allowed to visit the memorial garden.

The BARN is a non-profit recovery resource center and helps those in all stages of recovery.