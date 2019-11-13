AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Representative Ann Peoples has died.

Peoples (72), a Democrat representing District 35, which is part of Westbrook, had returned to the House of Representatives to serve her fifth term after previously serving from 2009 to 2014. During that time, she was a member of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee.

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon released a statement saying, “It is with my deepest sympathy that I offer my condolences to the family of Rep. Ann Peoples. Ann was a devoted public servant, a passionate advocate for her community, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann spent her life, including her time in the legislature, to improving the lives of Mainers. Her passing is a tremendous loss to our state, and we will miss her deeply.”

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, released in a statement “On behalf of the entire Maine Senate, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of Rep. Ann Peoples. Throughout her time in the legislature, Rep. Peoples was a fierce advocate not just for the people of Westbrook but for working families all across this state. She was an ardent supporter of fair labor practices and public education, a dedicated public servant and quite frankly, tough as nails. Rep. Peoples leaves behind an impressive legacy and her presence in the legislature will most certainly be missed.”

Peoples is survived by 5 children and 5 grandchildren.

No information has been released about funeral arrangements at this time.