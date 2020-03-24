BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Lottery announced Tuesday that someone holds the winning Megabucks ticket from Saturday night’s drawing worth $4.8 million.

The ticket was purchased at Hannaford in Brunswick and the store will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Maine State Lottery did not provide any more information on the winner.

