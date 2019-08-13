ELLSWORTH, Maine — Just 400 North Atlantic right whales are left and 30 have been found dead in the last two years due to fishing practices.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) representatives visited Ellsworth on Monday to start planning new changes to a 1997 whale protection plan.

The 1997 Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan was created to reduce the number of North Atlantic right, humpback, and fin whales dying and getting hurt after being caught in fishing nets, also known as trawling gear.

Trawling is a common fishing method where nets are pulled behind boats. Changes to the plan were already made in 2015 when a minimum number of two traps per trawl was set for Maine state and pocket waters.

These restrictions were made in an effort to save the endangered North Atlantic right whales, but they pose a possible threat to the Maine lobster industry that already struggles to meet current limitations.

During Monday's meeting, attendees went over time, costs, Canada's role and other challenges that come in to play if more changes in fishery regulations are made.

Seven more meetings will be held in Ellsworth and Portland to vet issues and feedback on the federal whale plan. The next priority meeting will be held on Aug. 15 at South Portland High School.

