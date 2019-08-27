DANFORTH, Maine — A meeting that many eastern Maine residents who live near East Grand Lake have been waiting for to find out who should maintain the Forest City Dam is taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 28th.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, is holding a public meeting to try and answer questions about the dam. Representatives from the mill and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are expected to attend.

The dam is currently operated and maintained by the Woodland Pulp Mill based in Baileyville, but the businesses spokesperson says it's becoming too expensive.

"We did file a petition to surrender, and we very much want to engage the public. Certainly, we have no interesting in pulling up the gates and de-watering East Grand Lake," said mill spokesperson Scott Beal.

With the mill having no interest in continuing to maintain the dam, residents and business owners who live along the East Grand Lake are concerned for its future.

"Recreation and natural resources, if you just look around, that's what we have," said lifelong Weston resident Elbridge Cleaves. "That's our base, our economic base. Anything that affects that negatively affects our area negatively."

Many shared the same opinions as Cleaves at a rally earlier this month. The rally was organized by the Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy, known as CLIC. The group's president, David Townsend, says, "That dam produces an enormous amount of benefit to the people here."

RELATED: Residents near East Grand Lake rally to save Forest City Dam

The Woodland Pulp Mill has filed multiple petitions to surrender the dam because they say it's costing more to maintain than they actually see a benefit from. Those petitions, however, have been rejected by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

East Grand Lake is a popular fishing destination in Maine, and businesses around the lake are critical to the local economy.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at East Grand High School in Danforth.