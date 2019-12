MEDWAY, Maine — A 15-year-old boy from Medway was killed Wednesday night from an accidental shooting.

Maine State Police say Gage Hale, a freshman at Schenck high School was at friend’s house on the Main Road apparently cleaning a gun when he was killed.

Detectives say they are investigating the incident as part of their normal protocol.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the boy's family.

Gage Hale Family GoFundMe page