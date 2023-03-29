Body recovered from Medomak River in Waldoboro

A witness reported seeing a 12-foot skiff sink at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The body of a man has been recovered from Medomak River after a search Wednesday afternoon.

The individual was found dead along the shore of the river in Waldoboro near Dutch Neck Road after a witness reported seeing a 12-foot skiff sink with three individuals aboard, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The boat was reported to have sunk at about 4 p.m. A search was conducted by Maine Marine Patrol as well as the Waldoboro Fire Department, Waldoboro Police Department, and emergency medical services.

Marine patrol reported finding the body at about 5 p.m., but the identity of the individual is being withheld until family has been notified, the release stated.

The individual's body has been brought to the Maine medical examiner's office.